Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 40,000 SF Retail Property in Uvalde, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

UVALDE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 40,000-square-foot retail property in Uvalde, located about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The property currently houses Tractor Supply Co. and Dollar General. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a personal trust. Both parties requested anonymity.