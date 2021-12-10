REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 404-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

CHERRYVILLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Cherryville Self Storage, a 404-unit facility located about 10 miles north of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley. Built on five acres in the late 1990s, the property consists of 89 climate-controlled units and 315 non-climate-controlled units across 58,075 net rentable square feet of space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  