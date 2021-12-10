Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 404-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

CHERRYVILLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Cherryville Self Storage, a 404-unit facility located about 10 miles north of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley. Built on five acres in the late 1990s, the property consists of 89 climate-controlled units and 315 non-climate-controlled units across 58,075 net rentable square feet of space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.