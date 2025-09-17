Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 407-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Liverpool, New York

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of America Stores It, a 407-unit self-storage facility in Liverpool, located about 10 miles northwest of Syracuse. Built on 5.6 acres in 2023, the property offers 47,700 net rentable square feet of space across 31 climate-controlled units and 376 non-climate-controlled units. Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. The sales price was also not disclosed.