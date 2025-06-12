Thursday, June 12, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 410-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Van Alstyne, Texas

by Taylor Williams

VAN ALSTYNE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 410-unit self-storage facility in Van Alstyne, about 50 miles north of Dallas. Situated on an 8.7-acre site, Van Alstyne Self Storage spans 92,220 net rentable square feet across 42 climate-controlled units, 208 non-climate drive-up units, 91 covered parking spaces and 69 uncovered parking spaces. The facility also has an onsite residence. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local partnership, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a Dallas-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

