Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 411-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Odessa, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Advance A-1 Self Storage, a 411-unit facility in the West Texas city of Odessa. The property sits on 3.2 acres at 3151 E. Business Loop 20. Dave Knobler and Mixson Staffel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a REIT, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.