Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 418-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Crossings 820, a 418-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in phases between 1967 and 1971, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as multiple pools, courtyards and gardens and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Applesway Investments, in the transaction. Silva also procured the buyer, a private Dallas-based investment group. The previous ownership invested roughly $3.5 million in capital improvements to the property between 2015 and the present day.

