FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Villa Capri, a 42-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1959 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Al Silva, Ford Braly and Dylan York of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured an undisclosed, out-of-state partnership as the buyer.