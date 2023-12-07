Thursday, December 7, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 420-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Frankfort, New York

by Taylor Williams

FRANKFORT, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Big Blue Self Storage, a 420-unit facility in Frankfort, located east of Syracuse in upstate New York. Built in 2009, the facility spans 47,325 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space across a mix of drive-up, interior and outdoor parking spaces. The property can also support future expansion. Kevin Bledsoe, Matthew Junkin and Andreas Makris of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Moove in Self Storage. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

