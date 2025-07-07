Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 42,363 SF Mixed-Use Property in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Laurel at Balboa, a mixed-use property located at 2445 Fifth Ave. in San Diego. Grady Development and Fifth & Laurel Associates sold the asset to Golden Balboa LLC for $16.4 million.

Situated in San Diego’s Bankers Hill neighborhood, the 42,363-square-foot property features ground-floor retail space anchored by CUCINA Urbana, operated by Urban Kitchen Group, and three levels of office space. Built in 1989, the asset includes 82 secured underground parking spaces and and was approximately 92 percent leased at the time of sale.

Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.