Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 424-Unit Self-Storage Facility in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Stuff Hotel, a 424-unit self-storage facility that is situated on a 2.5-acre site at 11655 Pellicano Drive in El Paso. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.