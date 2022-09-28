Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 424-Unit Self-Storage Facility in El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Stuff Hotel, a 424-unit self-storage facility that is situated on a 2.5-acre site at 11655 Pellicano Drive in El Paso. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.