Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 426-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Kingfisher, Oklahoma

KINGFISHER, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the DRD Mini Storage Portfolio, which comprises two buildings totaling 426 units in Kingfisher, about 50 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The buildings offer a combined 58,760 net rentable square feet of space. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Nevada-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a Delaware-based limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity. Steve Greer of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.