Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 432-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Amarillo

by Taylor Williams

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Advantage Storage, a 432-unit self-storage facility in Amarillo. Built in 2019, the facility totals 84,475 net rentable square feet across 226 climate-controlled units, 181 non-climate units, 13 enclosed parking spaces and 12 warehouse units. Gabriel Coe, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Garret Nelson of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was an out-of-state REIT that also requested anonymity.

