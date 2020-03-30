REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 43,255 SF Mixed-Use Building in Lady Lake, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

LADY LAKE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.1 million sale of Old Dixie Portfolio, a 43,255-square-foot building that features 30 rental townhomes and 7,500 square feet of office space. The property is located at 102 S. Old Dixie Highway in Lady Lake, 50 miles northwest of downtown Orlando. The multifamily community, called Christine’s Place Apartments, offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,192 square feet. The community was built in 1997. The office space, Chelsea Plaza, was built in 1999 and comprises seven suites that are leased to a mix of medical, professional and technology tenants. Casey Babb, Ryan Wooden, Luis Baez and Shawn Rupp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a limited liability company.

