Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 445-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Longview, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 80 West Self Storage, a 445-unit facility in Longview, located about 120 miles east of Dallas. The facility spans 76,814 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured a privately held investment group as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.