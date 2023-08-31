Thursday, August 31, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 448-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 448-unit self-storage facility located in the southern New Hampshire city of Merrimack. The facility, which is managed by Life Storage, opened in early 2022 and spans 57,840 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the deal. Thomas Shihadeh of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

