Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 4,495 SF Retail Property Leased to Panera Bread in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 4,495-square-foot retail property net leased to Panera Bread in Harrisburg. The store is located on an outparcel of High Point Commons, a 324,000-square-foot power center that houses retailers such as Orangetheory Fitness, Petco and Verizon Wireless. Jim Shiebler, James Garner and James Medefind of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private investor, in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap also assisted with the deal.

