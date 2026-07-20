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Originally built in 1996, the property was recently renovated.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMidwestMinnesota

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 45-Room Country Inn & Suites Hotel in Detroit Lakes

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 45-room Country Inn & Suites hotel in Detroit Lakes, a city in northwest Minnesota. Joseph Ferguson, Jon Ruzicka, Reed Gizinski and Brock Banken of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, DL Hotel Group LLC, and procured the South Dakota-based buyer. Built in 1996, the recently renovated property is located just off Highway 10 and within walking distance of Detroit Lake. According to Ferguson, Detroit Lakes remains one of Minnesota’s strongest regional lodging destinations.

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