Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 45,000 SF Industrial Flex Property in Toms River, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 45,000-square-foot industrial flex property located at 60 Northampton Road in the coastal New Jersey city of Toms River. Charles Loccisano and Michael Lombardi of Marcus & Millichap co-brokered the sale along with Rosetto Realty Group on behalf of both the buyer and the seller. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

