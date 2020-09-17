Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 45,000 SF Industrial Flex Property in Toms River, New Jersey
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 45,000-square-foot industrial flex property located at 60 Northampton Road in the coastal New Jersey city of Toms River. Charles Loccisano and Michael Lombardi of Marcus & Millichap co-brokered the sale along with Rosetto Realty Group on behalf of both the buyer and the seller. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.
