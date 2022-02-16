Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 451-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Goffstown, New Hampshire

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Goffstown Back Road Self Storage, a 451-unit facility located on the western outskirts of Manchester. The property spans 65,700 net rentable square feet of space across 380 non-climate-controlled units and 71 climate-controlled units. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Thomas Shihadeh of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.