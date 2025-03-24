Monday, March 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 451-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Huffman, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUFFMAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Huffman 2100 Storage, a 451-unit self-storage facility located northeast of Houston. Built in 2018 and expanded in 2023, the six-building facility totals 48,550 net rentable square feet of space across 264 climate-controlled units, 172 non-climate-controlled units and 15 outdoor parking spaces. Dave Knobler, Charles LeClaire, Mixson Staffel and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local limited liability company, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an Arizona-based REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

HLI Partners, Whitley Capital to Develop 116,000 SF...

Exacta Systems Signs 15,908 SF Office Lease in...

IPA Arranges Refinancing of 508,088 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Venture One Acquires 218,617 SF Industrial Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 9,231 SF...

G.S. Wilcox & Co. Arranges $15M in Financing...

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

RangeWater, CenterSquare Buy 352-Unit Apartment Community in Frisco

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 7.6-Acre IOS...