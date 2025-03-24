Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 451-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Huffman, Texas

HUFFMAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Huffman 2100 Storage, a 451-unit self-storage facility located northeast of Houston. Built in 2018 and expanded in 2023, the six-building facility totals 48,550 net rentable square feet of space across 264 climate-controlled units, 172 non-climate-controlled units and 15 outdoor parking spaces. Dave Knobler, Charles LeClaire, Mixson Staffel and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local limited liability company, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an Arizona-based REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.