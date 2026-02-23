Monday, February 23, 2026
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 451-Unit Storage Facility in Valley View, Texas

by Taylor Williams

VALLEY VIEW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of A-Affordable Boat & RV Storage, a 451-unit facility located in the North Texas city of Valley View. The facility was built on 12.5 acres in 2023 and totals 175,254 net rentable square feet. The unit mix comprises 381 covered parking spaces, 29 uncovered spaces, 23 climate-controlled self-storage units, 17 non-climate-controlled drive-up units and a 720-square-foot apartment. Danny Cunningham, Brandon Karr and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Ciera Bank, which had foreclosed on the property in early 2025, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

