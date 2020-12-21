REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 454-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 454-unit self-storage portfolio in Houston. The portfolio, which is operated under the Bargain Storage brand, consists of two properties totaling 69,757 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space.  The portfolio also includes 68 portable units that were delivered in 2019. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Oregon-based limited liability company, in the transaction. New York-based Merit Hill Capital purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

