909-S-China-Lake-Blvd-Ridgecrest-CA
CubeSmart manages the 48,450-square-foot, 457-unit self-storage facility at 909 S. China Lake Blvd. in Ridgecrest, Calif.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 457-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Ridgecrest, California

by Amy Works

RIDGECREST, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a self-storage facility, located 909 S. China Lake Blvd. in Ridgecrest, approximately 110 miles east of Bakersfield. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Dean Trammell and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Alabama-based developer. Jim Markel of Marcus & Millichap’s Encino, Bakersfield, Fresno and Ventura branch served as the broker of record.

Converted from a former Walmart in 2022, the 48,450-square-foot property features 457 first-floor, climate-controlled units. CubeSmart manages the asset.

