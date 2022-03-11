Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 459-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Melissa, Texas

MELISSA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 459-unit self-storage facility in Melissa, located north of Dallas in Collin County. The Class A property consists of 293 climate-controlled units and 166 non-climate-controlled units across 56,525 net rentable square feet of space. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Brian Kelly of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.