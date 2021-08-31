Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 460-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Athens, Alabama

ATHENS, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 460-unit self-storage facility located in Athens. The sales price was not disclosed.

The storage facility is located approximately 25 miles from Huntsville. The facility features 356 climate-controlled units and 104 non-climate-controlled units. The 60,234-square-foot facility was recently delivered and is not open for public use as of this writing.

Gabriel Coe, Brett Hatcher and Eddie Greenhalgh of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, and the buyer was self-represented. Both the buyer and seller requested anonymity.