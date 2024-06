MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Prosper Self Storage, a 460-unit facility located north of Dallas in McKinney. The facility was originally built in 2009 and spans 72,147 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Dallas-based investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a publicly traded REIT. Both parties requested anonymity. The sales price was not disclosed.