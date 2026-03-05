Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 466-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Crowley, Texas

CROWLEY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale ofDry Dock & Lock, a 466-unit self-storage facility in Crowley, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. Built on 20 acres in 2021, Dry Dock & Lock totals 200,940 rentable square feet of space across a mix of enclosed, covered and uncovered parking spaces for boats and RVs, as well as traditional storage units. Danny Cunningham, Brandon Karr and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Cunningham and Karr also procured the Canadian buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.