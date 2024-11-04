Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 4,673 SF Adams Heritage Row Retail Center in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Adams Heritage Row, a corner retail center located at 4200-04 Adams Ave. in San Diego’s Kensington neighborhood. The Davis/Logan Family Trust sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.9 million.

Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap’s The Totah Group represented the seller in the deal.

Constructed in 1935, Adams Heritage Row offers 4,673 square feet of multi-tenant retail space, occupied by Pappalecco Italian Café and The OAS Center, as well as an adjacent seven-space parking lot.