Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 469-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Barker Cypress Self Storage, a 469-unit facility in Houston. Built on 2.9 acres in 1996 and expanded in 2003, the property consists of 130 climate-controlled units totaling 15,800 net rentable square feet and 339 non-climate-controlled units totaling 40,250 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

