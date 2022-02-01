REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 479,000 SF Industrial Property in Cumberland, Rhode Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Rhode Island

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 479,000-square-foot industrial property in Cumberland, located north of Providence near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The site previously housed the headquarters of locally based discount retailer Ann & Hope, which ceased operations in 2020. Harrison Klein, Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. Klein also procured the buyer, a developer that similarly requested anonymity. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  