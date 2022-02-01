Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 479,000 SF Industrial Property in Cumberland, Rhode Island

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 479,000-square-foot industrial property in Cumberland, located north of Providence near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The site previously housed the headquarters of locally based discount retailer Ann & Hope, which ceased operations in 2020. Harrison Klein, Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. Klein also procured the buyer, a developer that similarly requested anonymity. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.