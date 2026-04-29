Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 47,988 SF Retail Building in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 47,988-square-foot retail building in northwest Houston. The freestanding building, which was constructed on a 5.5-acre site at 7300 W. Greens Road in 1994 and renovated in 2018, was fully leased at the time of sale to 24 Hour Fitness. Scott Jones, Gus Lagos and Alex Wolansky of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a local investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.

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