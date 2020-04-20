REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 48-Unit Multifamily Property in Queens for $16.7M

The multifamily property is located at located at 31-65 29th St.

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $16.7 million sale of a 48-unit multifamily property in Queens. Located at 31-65 29th St., the 39,549-square-foot building features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and offers convenient access to LaGuardia Airport. Matt Fotis, Lazarus Apostolidis, Zachary Golub and Paul Youssef represented the seller, a private investor. The buyer was also an undisclosed private investor.

