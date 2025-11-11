Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 48-Unit West Side Apartments in Mauston, Wisconsin

MAUSTON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of West Side Apartments, a 48-unit multifamily property in Mauston, a city in central Wisconsin. The newly constructed asset is situated on 7.4 acres at 702 Loomis Drive near the Wisconsin Dells market and two of the state’s largest lakes. There are 24 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom condo-style units across 48,336 rentable square feet. Matthew Whiteside of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Mauston 80 LLC, and procured the buyer, Greenfeather Twenty-Eight LLC.