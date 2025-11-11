Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The newly constructed property is located at 702 Loomis Drive.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 48-Unit West Side Apartments in Mauston, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MAUSTON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of West Side Apartments, a 48-unit multifamily property in Mauston, a city in central Wisconsin. The newly constructed asset is situated on 7.4 acres at 702 Loomis Drive near the Wisconsin Dells market and two of the state’s largest lakes. There are 24 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom condo-style units across 48,336 rentable square feet. Matthew Whiteside of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Mauston 80 LLC, and procured the buyer, Greenfeather Twenty-Eight LLC.

You may also like

Reports: Amazon Acquires Data Center Site in Northern...

Harbor Group Buys Virginia Beach Apartments for $86M

Foxfield Purchases 75,000 SF Industrial Facility in Nashville

BLDG Management Unveils Plans for 1,300-Unit Multifamily Project...

Jackson Square Properties Disposes of Multifamily Property in...

Ballast Acquires Grosvenor Court Apartments in San Francisco...

Kiser Group Brokers $13M Sale of Skilled Nursing...

Thompson Ranch Development Sells Retail Center in Aurora,...

Zurich Signs 52,000 SF Lease to Relocate Downtown...