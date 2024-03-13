Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 4,800 SF Industrial Building in Redwood City, California

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 2549 Middlefield Road in Redwood City, located in the southern Bay Area. An individual sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.7 million.

Built in 1975, the 4,800-square-foot building features two grade-level roll-up doors, office space and two bathrooms. The property is currently undergoing significant street improvements, which will add to traffic counts.

Carlos Azucena and Joshua Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.