Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 4,800 SF Industrial Building in Redwood City, California

by Amy Works

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 2549 Middlefield Road in Redwood City, located in the southern Bay Area. An individual sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.7 million.

Built in 1975, the 4,800-square-foot building features two grade-level roll-up doors, office space and two bathrooms. The property is currently undergoing significant street improvements, which will add to traffic counts.

Carlos Azucena and Joshua Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

JLL Brokers $74.5M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

Stonemont Delivers 1.3 MSF Speculative Industrial Park in...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 649,668 SF Orland Park...

ShainRealty Capital Sells Chicago Apartment Building for $11M

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Apartment...

Sherman & Roylance Arranges $8.1M Sale of Skilled...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 40-Site Mobile...

Cypressbrook Negotiates 12,000 SF Industrial Lease in Brenham,...

JLL Arranges $135M in Financing for Cross Creek...