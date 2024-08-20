Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 483-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Inez, Texas

by Taylor Williams

INEZ, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of two self-storage facilities totaling 483 units in Inez, located in southeast Texas. Inez Storage and Beck Road Storage span a combined 11 acres and consist of 10 buildings that house 214 climate-controlled units, 258 drive-up non-climate spaces and 10 covered parking spaces. Dave Knobler and Mixson Staffel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a California-based family trust. The sales price was not disclosed.

