Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 484-Unit Multifamily Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Meadow Ridge, a 40-building, 484-unit multifamily property located on the west side of Fort Worth. The property was built on 24 acres in 1981. Meadow Ridge has one-, two- and three-bedroom units that, according to Apartments.com, range in size from 621 to 1,280 square feet. Amenities include two pools, courtyards and a tennis court. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Lubbock-based Madera Residential, in the transaction. Silva also procured the buyer, a Dallas-based private investment firm.