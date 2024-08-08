Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 489-Unit Self-Storage Property in Delaware, Ohio

DELAWARE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Premier Storage of Delaware, a 489-unit self-storage property in Delaware near Columbus. The sales price was undisclosed. The facility offers a mix of climate-controlled units, non-climate-controlled units and parking options across 68,053 square feet. Originally built in 1999 with an expansion in 2024, the asset spans a nearly 11-acre lot with room for additional growth. Gabriel Coe, Nathan Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the local buyer. Michael Glass, broker of record in Ohio, assisted in the transaction.