Thursday, August 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Premier Storage of Delaware received a 37,625-square-foot expansion earlier this year.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhioSelf-Storage

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 489-Unit Self-Storage Property in Delaware, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

DELAWARE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Premier Storage of Delaware, a 489-unit self-storage property in Delaware near Columbus. The sales price was undisclosed. The facility offers a mix of climate-controlled units, non-climate-controlled units and parking options across 68,053 square feet. Originally built in 1999 with an expansion in 2024, the asset spans a nearly 11-acre lot with room for additional growth. Gabriel Coe, Nathan Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the local buyer. Michael Glass, broker of record in Ohio, assisted in the transaction.

You may also like

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Land Sale for 166,575...

Glencrest Group Buys 177-Unit Meadowscape Apartments in Lacey,...

SEG Buys The Shops at South Town in...

SSG, Hanley Broker Sale of 69,909 SF Westwood...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Harbor West...

Nationwide Realty Investors Unveils Plans to Build $100M...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $51.3M Bridge Loan for...

Standard Communities Acquires 152-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 336,204 SF Manufacturing Facility...