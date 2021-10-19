Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 492-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Newcastle, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

NEWCASTLE, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Riverside Boat & RV Storage, a 492-unit facility in Newcastle, a southern suburb of Oklahoma City. The property spans 161,316 net rentable square feet of space. Bryan Quaschnick, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private owner who developed the facility, and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.