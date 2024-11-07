Thursday, November 7, 2024
Extra Space Storage's facility in Denton totals 58,225 net rentable square feet across 493 units of varying sizes and styles.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 493-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 493-unit self-storage facility in the North Texas city of Denton. Extra Space Storage operates the property, which was built in the early 1980s. The unit mix comprises 84 interior non-climate-controlled units, 294 drive-up non-climate-controlled units, 13 multi-door interior units and two multi-door drive-up units for a total of 58225 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a publicly traded self-storage REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.

