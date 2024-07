MENARD, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Bowie’s Truck Stop, a 4,995-square-foot retail property in Menard, about 150 miles west of Austin. Bowie’s Truck Stop sits on five acres and features a convenience store and 16 gas pumps that are operated by Valero. Sai Thakor and Jacob Luna led the Marcus & Millichap team that represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.