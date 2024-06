CANADIAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Canadian Courts Motel, a 50-room hospitality property located near Amarillo in northwest Texas. The motel offers complimentary breakfast and a meeting and event space that can accommodate up to 150 people. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.