Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50-Site Mobile Home Park in Mineral Wells, Texas

MINERAL WELLS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Tuck’s Mobile Home Park, an 50-site manufactured housing community in Mineral Wells, about 50 miles west of Fort Worth. Robert Denninger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.