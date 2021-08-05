Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50-Site Mobile Home Park in Mineral Wells, Texas
MINERAL WELLS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Tuck’s Mobile Home Park, an 50-site manufactured housing community in Mineral Wells, about 50 miles west of Fort Worth. Robert Denninger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.
