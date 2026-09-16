Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Complex in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Workshops at Breen, a 50,000-square-foot industrial complex in northwest Houston. The shallow-bay property was constructed on a 3.8-acre site at 5801 Breen Drive in 2021 and comprises eight buildings that house a total of 28 suites with 40 grade-level doors and 18-foot clear heights. Grant Roosma, Adam Abushagur and Tyler Ranft of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Harbor Capital, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Harbor Hill.

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