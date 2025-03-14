Friday, March 14, 2025
21300-Vanowen-St-Los-Angeles-CA
A FedEx Ship Center occupies the 50,000-square-foot distribution center at 21300 Vanowen St. in Los Angeles.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of an industrial building located at 21300 Vanowen St. in Los Angeles. The asset traded for $16.3 million. Adam Abushagur, Ari Greene and Joshua Cohan of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the deal. Situated on 2.4 acres, the single-tenant, 50,000-square-foot distribution center offers 16-foot clearances and 11 dock-high and grade-level doors. At the time of sale, the property was occupied by a FedEx Ship Center on a triple-net lease at market rate.

