Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,427 SF Gwynedd Office Park Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

LOWER GWYNEDD, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Gwynedd Office Park, a 50,427-square-foot property located in the Philadelphia suburb of Lower Gwynedd. The sales price was $6.8 million. Gwynedd Office Park, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale, was built on 6.3 acres in 1980 and renovated in 2019. Craig Dunkle of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, and Craig Fernsler of KW Commercial Real Estate and Joshua Levin of Levin Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.