MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of First Avenue Apartments, a 52-unit apartment property located on First Avenue in Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed in 1917 and 1919, the asset is comprised of two neighboring buildings within the city’s Stevens Square neighborhood. Michael Jacobs and Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity.