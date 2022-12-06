Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 52-Unit Multifamily Property in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A private investor has acquired Georgia, a 52-unit apartment community in Phoenix, from a private investor for $8.5 million. Paul Bay and Darrell Moffitt of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.
Located at 2534-2548 W. Georgia Ave., Georgia features 26 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom residences.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.