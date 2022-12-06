REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 52-Unit Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Located at 2534-2548 W. Georgia Ave. in Phoenix, Georgia features 52 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

PHOENIX — A private investor has acquired Georgia, a 52-unit apartment community in Phoenix, from a private investor for $8.5 million. Paul Bay and Darrell Moffitt of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Located at 2534-2548 W. Georgia Ave., Georgia features 26 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom residences.

