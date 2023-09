HENDERSON, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an industrial asset located at 8777 Brighton Road in Henderson. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 3.5 acres, the three-building property offers a total of 52,550 square feet of industrial space with 11 units, solar panels and a standalone office facility.

Alyssa Tomback and Thimy Moraitis of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and buyer, both private investors, in the deal.