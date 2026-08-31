Monday, August 31, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 529-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Monahans, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MONAHANS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of five self-storage facilities totaling 64,200 net rentable square feet across 529 units in Monahans, located just outside of Midland in West Texas. Known as the Double D Storage Portfolio, the facilities were originally developed on a combined 4.5 acres in 1993 and were 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

You may also like

Davis Acquires Minnesota Outpatient Medical Portfolio for $31.3M

Ogilvie Partners Sells Prospect Innovation Campus in Fort...

Newmark Brokers $27.2M Sale of R&D Facility in...

Northmarq Brokers $31M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Affinius Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of 594-Unit...

Hines Acquires 206,000 SF Office Building in Downtown...

TruCore Industrial Buys 100,000 SF Complex in Northeast...

Avison Young Arranges $86M Sale of 14-Property Small-Bay...

Newmark Negotiates $26M Sale of Office Tower in...