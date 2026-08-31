Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 529-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Monahans, Texas

MONAHANS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of five self-storage facilities totaling 64,200 net rentable square feet across 529 units in Monahans, located just outside of Midland in West Texas. Known as the Double D Storage Portfolio, the facilities were originally developed on a combined 4.5 acres in 1993 and were 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.