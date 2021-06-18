Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 53-Room Hotel in Beaumont

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 53-room Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Beaumont hotel. The property was listed for $3.3 million. Andrew Frosch, Louis Dan, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, California-based private investor.